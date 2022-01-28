Uncharted Dev's Are Hopeful for a Sequel to the Movie

Uncharted might not be out yet, but that doesn't mean people aren't looking toward the future. The thing with Hollywood is that rarely are movies pitched as single projects. These days, everyone wants a franchise or at least a trilogy, and this movie, despite being in development hell since 2008, is no different. GamesRadar recently did a lengthy interview with Naughty Dog's Kurt Margenau, who was the co-lead designer on Uncharted 4 and game director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Shaun Escayg, who was the creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and lead cinematic animator on Uncharted 4, and the topic of the movie came up. When asked if there were sequel plans in the works, Escayg didn't confirm or deny anything but that they were hopeful.

"I think we can say for certain that we can never say never. Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that," says Escayg.

There were some people that weren't happy with Tom Holland taking on the character of Nathan Drake when he was first cast. The reaction from fans seems to be getting better as the footage continues to come out. Still, Margenau said that he was excited to see what Holland does with the character while also making a joke about the ridiculous road Uncharted has had to make it to the big screen. "The two of us aren't directly involved in that. And, you know, I'm excited to see Tom Holland's take on the character. I don't know anything other than the trailers we've seen," says Margenau. "I'm just excited. It's like, it's finally here! We have Uncharted on the big screen, and it's not going to change directors again, and it's not going to be in development for even longer. And I think Tom Holland is a great choice." It's still unclear whether or not Sony will delay Uncharted again due to the rising COVID rates, which would really be kicking this movie while it's down. They already delayed Morbius from January to April, so it wouldn't seem out of the left field, but we'll have to see what ends up happening.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18th, 2022.

