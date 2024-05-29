Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist

The Exorcist Will Continue With Mike Flanagan Directing

Universal and Blumhouse have saved The Exorcist. Horror master Mike Flanagan has officially come on to make the next film in the franchise.

The Exorcist: Believer came and went from theaters last fall with a shoulder shrug and caused Blumhouse and Universal to panic a bit. After sinking millions into acquiring the rights to the franchise, they need it to work. They took a big step this afternoon. The studio has handed the franchise to director Mike Flanagan, who is responsible for some of the best horror has had to offer in the last decade. Flanagan will write, produce, and direct a new take on the franchise. Yes, the David Gordon Green-directed Believer is being tossed aside, as Variety is reporting this will be a fresh start.

The Exorcist Suddenly becomes Interesting

"' The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

I'm in. Well, I am always in on anything Flanagan decides we are worthy of. He is the only person who I think could possibly save this franchise and make it interesting, and I now wait with bated breath for every morsel of information I can get on this project. I have nothing else to say, really. This is a complete home run.

