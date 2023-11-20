Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: edward berger, Jason Bourne, universal

Jason Bourne May Be Retuning From Director Edward Berger

Jason Bourne may be returning soon, as Universal is looking to hire All Quiet On The Western Front director Edward Berger to do it.

Article Summary Universal considering Edward Berger to direct new Jason Bourne film.

Matt Damon would be approached to return to his iconic role.

Bourne franchise has grossed over $1.6 billion globally.

The franchise has also spawned a TV spinoff, Treadstone.

Jason Bourne may be coming back. Deadline is reporting that a new film in the franchise is starting to be developed and that taking the helm of the picture will be All Quiet On The Western Front director Edward Berger. According to the report, this is the very early stages and there is not even a script yet, but Universal is very high on the Oscar-winning director, and that his involvement would have everyone pretty excited. The report also stated that, of course, Matt Damon would be approached first to reprise the role he has played in four different films. Jeremy Renner also starred in a film as well.

Jason Bourne Returns?

The Bourne franchise consists of five films; The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremecy, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, and Jason Bourne. Combined, the five films have combined to gross over $1.6 billion worldwide, as well as one season of a spin-off show titled Treadstone on the USA Network. There have also been rides and shows at the Universal theme parks, and the book series has continued as well. Basically, this is not shocking news. This is a very valuable property for the studio and one they would love to get back off the ground again.

But, do we need Jason Bourne back? Damon is getting older now, and if there is one thing we have learned these last couple of years, people can be lukewarm to these legacy properties once they have taken a few years off. I will say that even the last film, which was released in 2016, was better than more people remember. Berger directing would be very interesting, and a huge get for Universal, as since AQOTWF, he has been in very high demand.

More to come on this one.

