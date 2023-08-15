Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic park 3d, universal

Jurassic Park Going Back To Theaters August 25th For 30th Anniversary

Yet another chance to see Jurassic Park on the big screen comes on August 25th, as the classic comes to theaters yet again.

Jurassic Park is releasing into theaters yet again on August 25th. This time it is to help celebrate the 30th anniversary. It will again be released in RealD 3D, just like it was on the 20th of 2013. It has been re-released into theaters a few times, most recently during the pandemic, as a way to entice people back to theaters. Showings will begin Thursday night, August 24th. It will be yet another chance for people who still have not seen the film on the biggest screen possible to do so, and that can only be a good thing.

Jurassic Park Should Just Release Once A Year

"There's truly no better way to see Jurassic Park than on the big screen," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. "The monumental impact it made back in 1993 stands as a true testament to Steven Spielberg's unparalleled genius. Not only did it firmly secure its place as a timeless classic, but its energy and excitement remain as vibrant as ever. With this release in RealD 3D cinemas across the US and Canada, we're thrilled to offer moviegoers the chance to rediscover this movie once again on a big screen."

The total worldwide gross of the film is now $1.1 billion, and the franchise as a whole spread across six films totals $6 billion, making it one of the most successful of all time. To be honest, I think they should do this once a year in like August/September. Not just Jurassic Park but all kinds of classics from every era of film. Maybe people would get sick of it, but whole generations of film fans are born with these re-releases. Why they don't do them more often boggles my mind, especially after how badly theaters were begging for more content last fall. Do more of this, please.

