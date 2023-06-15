Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: giancarlo esposito, radio silence, Universal Monsters

Mystery Radio Silence Universal Monsters Film Adds Giancarlo Esposito

The Radio Silence Universal Monsters mystery movie has added Giancarlo Esposito to the growing cast. But which monster is it?

Universal Monsters projects are in development all over the place, but none have more speculation than whatever the mystery project Radio Silence is working on. Nobody is talking, and we have no clue what monster it will feature, but we do know most of the cast. Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett, and Melissa Barrera will star, and today, Giancarlo Esposito also boarded the project, according to Deadline. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett direct after revitalizing the Scream franchise over the last two years. The release date has been set for April 19th, 2024.

Which Universal Monster Will Be Involved?

More Universal Monsters projects are in development than Stephen King adaptations right now. Okay, that is probably not true. But still. We have The Wolfman with Ryan Gosling attached. We have Chloé Zhao's Dracula film that is still happening after many thought it was dead. Paul Feig is working on a mystery film of his own titled Dark Army. A new Van Helsing film is being written by Julius Avery. None of this includes various projects we haven't heard anything about in a long time, including a sequel to The Invisible Man from Blumhouse.

When the Dark Universe failed after the release of The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, most thought that the Universal Monsters would be mothballed for a long time. Instead, we may get almost as many as in their heyday, if not more. Renfield didn't do much, but it is already doing well on VOD and should find a regular audience, and you know what? I am still happy they did it. At least it was something different, and they tried something there. Hopefully, some of these other projects do the same.

