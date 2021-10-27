Universal Monsters Collectors Can Bid On A Wolf Man Script Right Now

Universal Monsters collectors are rabid and have expensive tastes. As a collector myself, it can be hard to find unique and special pieces for my collection, especially at smaller prices. I don't mean the latest figure releases from NECA or that kind of thing either, I am talking vintage pieces that Universal would be mad you have in your collection. Like this, a studio file copy of the script to The Wolf Man from 1941, for my money the best of the Universal Monsters classic films. This copy is taking bids right now at Heritage Auctions. As of this writing, $5000 is what it would take to add it to your collection, a steal really. Check it out below.

I Can't Remember The Last Time A Universal Monsters Script Went Up For Sale

"Original Universal File Copy of The Wolf Man Script by Curt Siodmak (Universal, 1941). Vintage original studio bound and bradded 137-onion skin, carbon copy page Universal Studios File Script dated on the cover October 9, 1941 and written by novelist and screenwriter Curt Siodmak. With studio inkstamp, "Property of Universal City Studios Return to Central Files" and "6964." This is one of few classic Universal monster movies created out of whole cloth by Siodmak who invented the mythology of the silver bullet being the only mortal weapon against the shapeshifter, the "Wolf Man's" "Achilles Paw," if you will. Siodmak also penned the immortal lines on page 14:

"GWEN

(in earnest)

I'm not so sure it's superstition. …there's an old poem …

(reciting)

'Even a man who is pure in heart

And says his prayers by night,

May become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms,

And the Autumn moon is bright'…"

Exhibiting discoloration and toning to brittle edges and separation to the cover, breeched punch holes, edge chipping and some material loss. First and last page exhibit creasing and soiling, others remain in vintage Very Good condition. Comes with a COA from Heritage Auctions."

This is the kind of thing I would kill to have in my collection. The Wolf Man is my favorite of the Universal Monsters, and one of my all-time favorite films period. To see this off the studio lot and to be able to put your hands on it…that is special. Go here for all the info, and click around on this memorabilia auction, there is some great stuff there.