Damsel Takes A Traditional Fairy Tale Concept And Turns It Upside-Down

Damsel director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo on how turning some aspects of the fairy tale "upside-down" transforms the film into a new genre.

Article Summary Netflix's Damsel to revitalize fairy tales with a self-rescuing princess.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo discusses morphing fantasy tropes into a fresh genre.

Fresnadillo intends to elevate the cliché dragon to a unique character.

Damsel promises a bold new addition to medieval fantasy.

Netflix is starting to look to 2024 and what movies they plan on actually marketing and which ones will end up falling by the wayside. Plenty of Netflix films tend to be released, and no one even knows they have happened. However, a few do get a full marketing push, and it seems like Damsel is one of the lucky few. The film was supposed to be released back in October but was pushed to next year, and we currently don't have a release date. The first teaser was released during Geeked Week earlier this month. However, director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo spoke to Empire about taking a traditional concept like this and turning it upside-down, thus transforming a fairy tale into a completely different genre.

"Traditionally, the princess is always the victim, all the way through," Fresnadillo explained. "But here she has to save herself; no one is coming to help her. I always had a strong connection with medieval fantasy stories, especially the ones with a fairy-tale aspect. But this one literally turns those upside-down. I love this dark take on these stories and how it makes them into a contemporary adventure."

This film involves a dragon, which probably gets this writer's attention more than anything else. Dragons are creatures that have been done a million times over, and Fresnadillo is very aware that they will have to step it up for Damsel. He even said that "the benchmark of dragons is so high. We worked hard on a new concept, a really great meeting point between fantasy creature [and] real. The dragon in this movie is a character, not only a beast but also something else." We love a new take on a classic, and it sounds like Damsel isn't just doing that in terms of its story but also one of the most infamous creatures in fantasy as well. Netflix movies remain very hit-or-miss and are impossible to judge based on the trailer, so your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not this one will be any good. I'll probably be watching for the dragon.

Damsel: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo. It will be released sometime in 2024.

