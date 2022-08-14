Universal Pictures First Studio To Gross $3 Billion Since 2019

Universal Pictures is having a hell of a year. Their films have dominated the box office this year, and as of this weekend, they have become the first studio to cross the $3 billion mark worldwide since 2019. After three years of a pandemic box office, this is a big deal. Leading the way for the studio this year so far are Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Bad Guys, The Black Phone, and Nope. Jurassic World, in particular, is only the fourth film this year and eighth in the pandemic era to cross the $500 million mark at the box office.

Universal Pictures Still Has Some Big Stuff Releasing This Year

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

Some bigger films that Universal Pictures still have coming out this year include Idris Elba-starrer Beast, Billy Eichner comedy Bros, Focus' Tar and Armageddon Time, Blumhouse's Halloween Ends, Julia Roberts/George Clooney romcom Ticket To Paradise, NYT MeToo investigation drama She Said, Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans and DWA's Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, so they are not even close to being done. Halloween Ends and Puss in Boots could be huge, and the studios may be looking at $4 billion when all is said and done. All in all, theaters are all the way back, and the money is pouring in.