Universal Releases the Poster and Announces the Cast for Sing 2

Sing was kind of an unexpected movie in 2016. Now, granted, Illumination had already struck gold with the Minions, but that doesn't mean that anyone was going to see one of their movies without any minions in it. So when Sing came out, no one was really sure if it would have any sort of impact. It was a December release, which is a notoriously packed time at the box office, and the reviews were okay but not great either. So when a movie with a budget of $750 million went on to make over $600 at the worldwide box office, you can bet there will be a sequel.

Sing 2 was announced a month later, and it was also one of the movies pushed back due to COVID-19 this year. Today, Universal and Rolling Stone announced the new cast members for Sing 2, a pretty detailed summary, and a poster. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll are all returning but joining the cast are Bono, Halsey, Pharrell, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti. We got our first poster as well.

Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn't been seen since. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 is currently set to be released on December 22, 2021.