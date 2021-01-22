Universal Sets New Release Dates for Nobody and Last Night in Soho

Universal has their own round of delays going into Friday as everyone came to terms with the fact that no, things will not be normal by the spring, theaters aren't going to be open, and that's just the way it is. Universal making this decision is interesting, though, considering the 17-day release window they have with AMC Theatres and Cinemark, which means 17 days after their movies get released in theaters, they can go to VOD. The plan to move big movies like F9 last year makes sense, but the movies that were delayed in this round are on the smaller side that would probably do really well on VOD. Variety is reporting the latest round of delays includes Nobody, Last Night in Soho, and Ambulance.

The release date change for Nobody is probably the strangest of this bunch. The trailer was hailed as "John Wick with an old guy," and people thought it looked pretty awesome. While it didn't have a huge marketing push going on, people were looking forward to it. The fact that it's getting delayed isn't surprising. The pandemic is worse than ever right now, but the new date is surprising. Universal only moved Nobody a little over a month from February 26th to April 2nd. Now, granted, that date is now wide open because No Time To Die has fled to the fall but still. Things are not going to be significantly better by April, so why this move? It's a little odd.

The latest movie by Michael Bay wasn't delayed, but Universal did give it a release date of February 18, 2022, which is such a weird time to release a Bay film. Maybe this is a smaller production, but the cast is fantastic; it includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez. It's based on the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen by Lauritis Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Apparently, the story is one of those handed down from director to director and never getting off the ground movies. We'll have to see how that goes.

Finally, Focus Features, which is owned by Universal, also has a new release date for us. Last Night in Soho is the latest film from Edgar Wright and was part of the 2020 delays due to COVID-19. The movie was actually shot in 2019 and was supposed to come out in September of last year but was moved to April 2021. It's now been delayed to the fall like so many other movies will likely be and has a new release date of October 22nd. Wright said on his Instagram, "I know some of you may be disappointed, but my hope is more of you will be able to fully experience it as we intended; in the dark, on a big screen, with an audience." Focus Features movies are also part of the 17-day release window with AMC and Cinemark. I would also like to see Last Night in Soho in a theater with an audience, so everyone go wear your freaking masks.