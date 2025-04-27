Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, sony pictures, Until Dawn

Until Dawn Director Shares His Thoughts on Sequel Opportunities

Until Dawn director David F. Sandberg reveals his current stance on the possibility of returning for another installment.

Article Summary Until Dawn director David F. Sandberg is open to returning for a potential film sequel.

The new movie adapts the survival-horror game with fresh characters and storyline twists.

Fan reactions are mixed, with some praising the innovation and others missing the original cast.

Box office success could lead to more Until Dawn sequels, spin-offs, or expanded horror stories.

The cinematic adaptation of the popular survival-horror video game Until Dawn has finally hit theaters, and as expected with any built-in fandom, there's a dedicated audience interested in revisiting this world with future installments. But, is that in the cards? Well, maybe.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director David F. Sandberg shared his thoughts on the future of Until Dawn as a possible film series, telling the outlet, "I'm always open to anything. I just want to focus on one movie, get it done, and then take a break to catch my breath before seeing what happens. But, for sure, you could do much more with Until Dawn. You could again have different horror genres involving another group of people. You could do almost anything with this, so it's certainly possible."

Until Dawn Reception (So Far)

The original game, released in 2015, was celebrated for its innovative storytelling and choice-driven gameplay, which allowed players to shape the fate of eight characters stranded on Blackwood Mountain. As of now, some fans have praised Until Dawn for tapping into the eerie atmosphere and psychological tension of the original game. However, unlike the game, the film incorporates an entirely new group of characters as well as a fresh storyline to go with it. Which, needless to say, has been a polarizing experience for longtime fans who became attached to its personalities and lore. On the other hand, the film would have likely been labeled as unnecessary if there hadn't been some originality, so it might just be one of those situations that was always going to generate strong reactions regardless of its path.

Still, Sandberg's openness to exploring new directions has some fans excited about the possibilities of what's to come. And, reception aside, if the film is deemed profitable, there's always potential for expansion into a full-fledged franchise. Whether it's through sequels, spin-offs, or entirely new stories, the world of Until Dawn offers endless opportunities for horror enthusiasts to delve into its dark and twisted universe. Now we just have to wait and see if enough fans actually want it.

Until Dawn is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!