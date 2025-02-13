Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: sony, Until Dawn

Until Dawn Trailer And Poster Promise Horrific Time Travel Experience

The first poster and trailer for Sony's adaptation of Until Dawn have been released. The film will be released in theaters on April 25.

Article Summary Sony releases trailer, poster for Until Dawn film adaptation, diving into a fresh & chilling time loop horror.

The film, directed by David F. Sandberg, stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, and more in a horror thriller.

The movie offers a unique story twist, not directly following the narrative of the original video game.

Until Dawn hits theaters April 25, 2025; fans curious about changes from the source material are in suspense.

Until Dawn has a new trailer and poster, with Sony beginning the march toward the release date of the film adaptation of the popular video game. David F. Sandberg is directing the film. The cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare. Until Dawn was written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, fans of the game will notice that a lot has changed to the story from the console to the screen, as discussed before.

Until Dawn Is Not The Game, It Is Something Else

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they're forced to relive the nightmare again and again – only each time, the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn. Directed by: David F. Sandberg . Written by: Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman. Based on the PlayStation Studios video game. Produced by: Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco. Executive Producers: Charles Miller, Hermen Hulst.

I have never played the game, but the concept has always intrigued me. Many fans are concerned that they have made many changes to the source material for this film, but I look at it like I do comic movies. This is a version of the story; the one I already love will always be there. Video game fans should think about that.

Until Dawn will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025, from Sony Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!