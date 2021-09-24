Venom: Let There Be Carnage – New Poster and Runtime Confirmed

We are moving into the final weeks for Venom: Let There Be Carnage after many delays and seemingly being forgotten by Sony Pictures during CinemaCon. There are going to be some early fan screenings next week, so we should start hearing whether or not this movie works. It seems to be leaning into the side of the fandom that liked the dynamic between Venom and Eddie, and, honestly, as someone who wasn't hugely into the first movie, that part was the most fun. It also looks like they decided to use some of that $800M+ box office from the first one to get Woody Harrelson a wig that doesn't look like it was bought at Party City. We got a bunch of posters, including ones from Dolby, IMAX, and some character posters.

There has been a lot of speculation about the runtime of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with some fans worried that it's going to be too short. This is a reminder that length doesn't equal quality and that a movie can be excellent even if it's 90-minutes. This movie doesn't have to do a lot of setup because this is a sequel. They don't need to explain Eddie or Venom or anything aside from the villain because we did all of that in the first movie. We got our confirmation of 97-minutes earlier this week.

NEW TODAY: I have confirmed that the official final runtime for #Venom2 is now 97 minutes. The film arrives in theaters on 10/1. pic.twitter.com/EefNX5lofR — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021.