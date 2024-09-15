Posted in: Movies, Sony, TV, Venom | Tagged: venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance Gets A UFC Tie-In Video

Sony Pictures has released a tie-in video with the UFC for Venom: The Last Dance. The film will be released on October 25th.

Article Summary Sony Pictures ties Venom: The Last Dance with a UFC video for its upcoming October 25 release.

Marketing ramp-up includes a final trailer and high-quality images to build anticipation.

Fans likely already decided on watching, as promos target confirmed audiences.

Tom Hardy returns as Venom in the trilogy's concluding film, directed by Kelly Marcel.

We're a little over a month away from the release of Venom: The Last Dance, and someone at Sony Pictures has decided that they should probably start marketing the film if they want to make any sort of impact at the box office. So we got another trailer with two high-quality images, but now we have a tie-in video with the UFC, of all things. Why this is the direction they decided to go is beyond me, but here we are. Sony is probably going to hit us harder with promo for the next couple of weeks, but there is a good chance that if you want to see this film, you've already made that decision, and there aren't a lot of people who are on the fence about this one. You're either in, or you're not at this point of the series with all of the good and the bad that comes with that.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

