Von Erich Family Drama Starring Zack Efron Announced By A24

The Von Erich wrestling family is the stuff of legend, and their story will now come to the big screen. A24 has announced that they will finance and produce a film about the family, titled The Iron Claw, from director Sean Durkin. Attached to star in the film is Zack Efron. Durkin will both write and produce the film. A24, Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman will produce the film. No word on which brother Efron will play, but my money is on Kerry Von Erich, the most famous son of Fritz, who also wrestled in the WWF as The Texas Tornado.

The Von Erich Family Story Is Laced With Tragedy

"The Von Erich family is an American professional wrestling family. Originally from Texas, their actual surname is Adkisson, but every member who has been in the wrestling business has used the ring name "Von Erich," after the family patriarch, Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson). Jack took on the name as part of his wrestling gimmick i.e., in-ring persona, as he initially portrayed a villainous (heel in wrestling terminology) German Nazi, hence using a German-sounding name.

When Fritz died of cancer in his Denton County home in 1997 at the age of 68, five of his six sons had predeceased him. His firstborn, Jack Jr., was accidentally shocked and drowned in a puddle at the age of 6 in 1959, outside his Niagara Falls home. In 1984, David Von Erich died in a Tokyo hotel from enteritis at the age of 25. Mike, Chris, and Kerry all committed suicide; Mike took an overdose of Placidyl near Lewisville Lake in 1987 at the age of 23, Chris shot himself in the head with a 9mm handgun in 1991 at the age of 21, and Kerry shot himself in the chest in the family yard in 1993 at the age of 33. Kevin Von Erich is the last surviving son."

There was nothing bigger in wrestling than The Von Erichs in the southern United States back in the day, and their tale has been ripe for Hollywood to tell for ages. I am surprised it took this long. More on this one as it develops for sure.