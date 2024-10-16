Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Trailer Teases A Formitable Foe

Netflix has released the first teaser and the official key art for the new Aardman film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Article Summary Netflix drops the teaser for Aardman's new film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, set to release January 3, 2025.

The teaser hints at a returning foe, showcasing Aardman's signature animation and comedic charm.

Fans can expect this to be another classic as Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham take the helm.

Vengeance Most Fowl follows Gromit battling a rogue invention to save Wallace from potential ruin.

You should not count Netflix out of the running when making your Best Animated Films of 2024 list just yet. While Disney and Warner Bros. still have to put out their contenders, and Netflix has some films already released, including Orion and the Dark and Ultraman, you can't go wrong with an Aardman film. There is a reason we've been getting Wallace & Gromit content since 1989, and that's because it's just damn good. So it was already good news to hear that we were getting more, and it's even better that it's a feature film. We learned some details about Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl during the recent TUDUM event, but now we have the first teaser trailer, which teases the return of a familiar foe. We also have the key art and a release date, so plan to sit down and watch this film while recovering from your New Year's parties on January 3, 2025.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Aardman's four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a "smart" gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again! Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will stream to Netflix on January 3, 2025.

