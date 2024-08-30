Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Aardman animations, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – First Details And Clip

Some story details and a new clip from Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl have been released. The new Aardman film will stream to Netflix this winter.

Things are already looking for animation on the big screen, and while we all have a lot to say about Netflix these days, one of the things they are doing extremely well is putting out high-quality animation. If you're an animation fan, you probably already know this, and Netflix is also where a lot of Aardman films have ended up in the last couple of years. The art of stop motion is one that isn't being used as much these days so to see Aardman and LAIKA sticking to it is nice to see. We are getting another Wallace & Gromit film later this year, titled Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The film reunites four-time Academy Award-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham and we have gotten some more plot details, some images, and a clip as well. Park, as he explained to TUDUM, believes that Wallace & Gromit is something that people always love to return to.

"Returning to Wallace and Gromit is like meeting up with family friends," Park explained. "People respond to them because they feel so familiar. They're like an old, married couple in some ways, who know each other so well –– it's a sort of love/hate relationship, but when the chips are down, they are always there for each other. Wallace pushes Gromit's loyalty to the extreme, and Gromit always wants Wallace to change. It's something everyone can relate to." Familiarity isn't something that you need to get into this film as Crossingham said, "I want this film to reach people who have never come across Wallace and Gromit before."

In terms of more familiar faces, Crossingham revealed that there is one that fans will be happy to hear about. Crossinggham revealed, "One of our most asked questions is 'When will Feathers come back?' Well, now is the time, and he's back with a vengeance." It isn't just familiar faces that we will see in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

"We are delighted to introduce Norbot, a 'Nifty Odd-jobbing Robot' gnome designed to help Gromit with his gardening chores," directors Park and Crossingham said. "Norbot is Wallace's most proud achievement to date and, according to Wallace, his 'best invention ever!' Garden gnomes have long been a part of Wallace and Gromit's world, but this is no cute patio ornament. Norbot is the ultimate gnome — a 'smart-gnome'. We're so excited to see Wallace unleashing his latest invention, Norbot, into the world. However, his long-suffering pooch, Gromit, may be a little less sure …"

We don't have an exact release date for this one just yet, but it sounds like it should be out before the end of the year. There is also nothing geekier than stop-motion animation, and with Geeked Week right around the corner, maybe Netflix will be dropping an official release date during that event later on in September. Until then, it sounds like Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will stream to Netflix in the winter, though if you're in the United Kingdom, it sounds like you might be getting a theatrical release since on TUDUM, you are listed as "excluded."

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Aardman's four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a "smart" gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again! Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will stream to Netflix sometime this winter.

