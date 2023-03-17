Chopping Mall Score Coming To Vinyl From Waxwork Records Again Waxwork Records has put up for order a new pressing of the score to 1986 cult classic Chopping Mall for shipping now!

Chopping Mall is a terrible, awesome film from 1986 that record label Waxwork Records released the score for way back in 2014. It was only their fifth release and one of the most sought-after on the aftermarket at this point. So, the news that they are repressing it and putting it up for order today is huge news. The score by Chuck Cirino is as 80s as it gets, and wait until you see the jacket artwork down below. Again, this is not a preorder. You can go here right now, purchase it, and have it in your hands shortly. Pretty awesome. Check it out below.

Chopping Mall Is So Bad, It's Good

"Have a nice day!" Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to release CHOPPING MALL Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Chuck Cirino! We originally released the 1986 hyperactive electronic soundtrack to CHOPPING MALL for the very first time in any format back in 2014. It was only our fifth release ever, and it sold out within 24 hours. After nine years, we are so very excited to offer a brand new pressing of one of our most requested titles. Re-mastered from the original master tapes and featuring 180-gram Neon Pink & Coke Bottle Clear split colored vinyl with Blood Red Splatter, old style tip-on jackets with film laminate gloss coating, exclusive composer liner notes, and art print, and artwork by We Buy Your Kids!"

"Chopping Mall is a 1986 American horror film co-written and directed by Jim Wynorski, produced by Julie Corman, and starring Kelli Maroney, Mary Woronov, and Barbara Crampton. It focuses on three high-tech security robots turning maniacal and killing partying teenage employees inside a shopping mall after dark. Chuck Cirino is an American composer with over 75 feature-length projects to his credit, including film, TV, and web. Known for an energetic and experimental approach and his usage of electronics and synthesizers, Cirino's soundtrack to Chopping Mall remains a cult classic."