Mickey 17 Soundtrack Up for Preorder On Waxwork Records Right Now

Waxwork Records has the soundtrack to Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 up for preorder on their site on vinyl as we speak for shipping in May.

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson in a compelling sci-fi narrative.

Composer Jung Jaeil returns, creating a score that's described as classic and intimate.

Waxwork's release features unique "Fire Hand Pour" colored vinyl and exclusive artwork.

Mickey 17 is the new film by director Bong Joon Ho and stars Robert Pattinson. Film fans have been looking forward to this film for some time, and though delayed for a while, it will finally be released in theaters on March 6th. The score for the film is by composer Jung Jaeil, who the director also collaborated with on Parasite. The soundtrack is available to preorder on vinyl right now from Waxwork Records, which presents it on a "Fire Hand Pour" colored disc and their usual awesome jacket artwork and design. It will run you $35 and ships in May. Check out the release and some more details below.

Mickey 17 Soundtrack Release Details

Mickey 17 tells the story of Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), a man employed as an "expendable," a disposable clone used to assist in colonizing the ice planet Nilfheim. When each mission inevitably ends in death, Mickey's body is regenerated so that he can continue his work. Things go awry when his body is regenerated while the previous body, number 17, is still alive. Mickey 17 also stars Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Hereditary), Steven Yuen (Nope), and Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice). Bong Joon Ho once again teams up with award-winning composer Jung Jaeil (Parasite, Okja, Squid Game). About Mickey 17, Jaeil says, "Among the film soundtracks I've composed, the music from Mickey 17 is the closest to my personal musical preferences. They are classic and intimate." Waxwork Records is excited to present the debut vinyl release of MICKEY 17 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe colored LP featuring "Fire Hand Pour" colored vinyl, heavyweight packaging on reverse board, and an 11"x11" art print insert.

I loved Jaeil's music from Parasite, and hearing that this score for Mickey 17 is more of his taste in music is exciting. Waxwork continues to be at the forefront of soundtrack releases on vinyl, and at this point it is hard to argue that they aren't the best at it. Sitting here typing this, I can see at least 20 different vinyl releases of soundtracks that I have on my shelf. Mickey 17 will be going on there soon.

