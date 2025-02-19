Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17

Mickey 17: Tickets Are Officially On Sale, New Teaser, Plus 3 Posters

Tickets for Bong Joon Ho's new film Mickey 17 have gone on sale. We got a new teaser and three new posters.

Article Summary Tickets for Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17" are now available, sparking excitement among moviegoers.

A new teaser has been released, revealing thrilling glimpses of the film's highly anticipated adventure.

Three captivating posters have been unveiled, each highlighting the film's unique and mysterious elements.

Positive reviews suggest "Mickey 17" is a must-see, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

The reviews for Mickey 17 are in, and they are trending very positively, which isn't that surprising considering the people involved with this film. However, it's not trending to do big numbers at the box office yet and we need to change that. Reviews are out, so you know the movie is good, and you don't need to worry about whether or not you'll be wasting your money on a ticket. Now that tickets are on sale, Warner Bros. is probably going to drop some more footage from the film to try and build some momentum leading into the release. We got a new teaser, a little over a minute long, along with three new posters yesterday.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!