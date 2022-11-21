The Menu Soundtrack Up For Preorder On Waxwork Records

The Menu is now in theaters, and the film is worth your time. Great performances, it looks gorgeous, and the score from composer Colin Stetson is awesome. Continuing their stellar 2022 releases, Waxwork Records is handling the vinyl release of the score. Featuring jacket artwork by artist Matt Needle, the score is presented on a single 180-gram splatter color vinyl disc. It will also come with a limited edition art print. It will run you $30 and is up for preorder as we speak for shipping in February. You can check out the jacket and disc artwork down below.

The Menu Waxwork Release Details

"In partnership with Milan Records and Searchlight Pictures, Waxwork Records is excited to release THE MENU (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) by GRAMMY Award®-winning saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and composer COLIN STETSON (Hereditary, Color Out Of Space). The album features music written by Stetson for the satirical thriller directed by Mark Mylod. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo."

"Of the score, COLIN STETSON says, "From my first reading of the script to our last moments on the mix stage, my experience creating the music on this film has been an absolute joy, as the themes, refrains, and aesthetic have seemed to jump right off of the page and screen for me with every brilliant turn of phrase, perfect edit, and wickedly delivered performance. It is pure pleasure working with such an incredible team, and I am truly grateful for the whole of it."

This is one of those sneaky releases that Waxwork does that you think you will have plenty of time to grab, and then all of a sudden, it is sold out. Best to go snag your copy sooner rather than later.