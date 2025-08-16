Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, Warner Bros, weapons

Weapons Director on the Possibility of a Sequel Story

Weapons director Zach Cregger teases that he has another story in the film’s universe and that he hopes to bring it to the screen one day.

Weapons dominates the 2025 box office with a $70 million opening weekend and strong word-of-mouth buzz.

The film blends supernatural horror, psychological tension, and unexpected narrative twists.

Fans are dissecting Weapons' complex mythology and eager for more from Cregger’s horror vision.

Within just a week of its release, Zach Cregger's Weapons has already become one of 2025's most talked-about genre films. Riding the wave of anticipation sparked by the breakout success of his 2022 hit Barbarian, Cregger once again draws audiences in with an eerie, high-concept premise that more than delivers on the hype. Set in the seemingly quiet town of Maybrook, the story begins when all but one child from a single elementary school class mysteriously vanish at the exact same moment in the night. From there, the mystery unfolds through multiple perspectives: Justine, the teacher grappling with guilt (Julia Garner); Archer, a grieving parent (Josh Brolin); Paul, a conflicted police officer (Alden Ehrenreich); and Marcus, the school principal whose role in the tragedy is far from clear (Benedict Wong).

Blending supernatural horror, psychological tension, and moments of pitch-black humor, Weapons keeps audiences guessing as its puzzle-box structure unfolds. The film's mid-point swerve into darker, stranger territory—a move that echoes Barbarian's unexpected shifts—has also been a major talking point among viewers, sparking discussions about Cregger's now signature style. Naturally, this has led to speculation about whether Cregger might return to the world of Weapons for a follow-up. And while the filmmaker isn't committing to anything right away, he recently admitted that he's not entirely done with the concept.

Weapons Director Would Like to Return to This World for More Stories (Eventually)

Speaking to Variety, he teased: "Definitely. I've actually… It's funny you asked that. I can't help it: I have another idea for something in this world that I'm kind of excited about. I'm not going to do it next, and I probably won't do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I'd like to see it on the screen one day."

As of now, Weapons has been performing strongly at the box office, with strong word-of-mouth helping it garner more than $70 million during its opening weekend. Its success underscores that there's an appetite for original, risk-taking horror in a landscape often dominated by sequels and remakes. Fans are already combing through the film's finer details online, dissecting both the supernatural mythology and the relationships between its intersecting characters.

Whether or not a direct continuation happens, Weapons has solidified Cregger as one of modern horror's more niche voices—and proven that audiences are willing to follow him into unsettling territory. For now, fans will just have to wait and wonder where he'll take them next.

