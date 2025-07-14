Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: weapons

Weapons: New Poster Teases How Harmless Things Can Hurt You

A new poster and four short videos were released today, teasing how normal items might be used as weapons in Weapons.

Article Summary New promotional poster reveals how ordinary items in Weapons can transform into deadly threats.

Four teaser videos highlight the film's creative use of everyday objects as potential weapons.

Weapons is helmed by Barbarian director Zack Cregger, generating major anticipation among horror fans.

Warner Bros. releases minimal plot details, focusing on suspenseful marketing leading up to August 8, 2025.

Warner Bros. is coming off an excellent opening weekend with Superman, but they have a couple more movies in the pipeline that sound promising. One that a lot of people have their eye on is Weapons, which is director Zack Cregger's follow-up to the wildly popular and praised Barbarian. We are less than a month out, and somehow, Warner Bros. hasn't spoiled this entire movie. We love to see it. However, considering how they marketed Companion and Sinners earlier this year with a ton of big story beats spoiled, if you want to go in cold turkey for Weapons, don't watch anything that the studio releases. We do have a new poster that shows four objects that tease how something harmless could be a weapon. One of the images is one of the missing kids running away, so the implication seems to be that the kids are being used as weapons for some nefarious purpose.

We also got four short videos on various different social media channels highlights each object with a very brief teaser about how it might be used as a weapon in this film. Some of them can be embedded and some can't.

https://twitter.com/alamodrafthouse/status/1944791581669601350

Even as someone who dislikes most horror, I thought Barbarian slapped so hard it left a handprint, and I can't wait to see Weapons.

Weapons: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker's creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Summerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLight Pictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally beginning 6 August 2025.

