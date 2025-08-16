Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, Warner Bros, weapons

Weapons Star Says the Film Has One of the Best Scripts He's Ever Read

Alden Ehrenreich calls Weapons "one of the best scripts I've ever read," praising Zach Cregger's deeply personal horror-mystery.

Zach Cregger’s latest horror-mystery centers on the eerie mass disappearance of children in a small town.

Critics and audiences are hailing Weapons for its inventive, deeply human take on supernatural horror themes.

Cregger’s blend of psychological horror and trauma-driven storytelling sets Weapons apart in the genre.

Weapons, the latest horror-mystery from Barbarian's Zach Cregger, follows the inexplicable disappearance of 17 children at exactly 2:17 a.m. in the small town of Maybrook. The story unfolds through multiple perspectives, from the frantic teacher and the grieving parent to the conflicted cop and the ominous great-aunt, forming a churning, emotionally rich mystery that has quickly made it a standout in 2025's horror lineup.

And now, actor Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Officer Paul Morgan, is explaining that he didn't just sign on because it was a high-profile genre project. As he told Collider, "Within ten pages of reading, I was like, 'This might be one of the best scripts I've ever read.' [Cregger is] making these movies at a place that's so deep and so personal… the places, the imagination, and the unconscious… is so much more unexpected and also has a kind of stickiness. It just stays with you because it's just deeply human in every way."

Weapons Cast and Audience Reception

Reinforcing his stance, the script's originality has organically become a focal point of the film's current buzz. Critics have hailed Weapons as a deeply human and inventive horror experience, and audiences are already feeling its lingering impact with solid box office numbers so far. With a strong ensemble that includes Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, Weapons generally delivers the tension of supernatural horror grounded by deeply rooted grief and trauma. Cregger's approach, tracing genre through interwoven stories about personal loss and psychological unease, creates a deceptive eeriness that has its strengths. However, some argue that the film's specific style of pacing is almost too similar to Barbarian (just in a somewhat sharper capacity this time around).

Still, given the popularity of Barbarian and the growing interest in Weapons among audiences, we can only imagine that Cregger's recognizable approach to genre films will continue to shape his career for years to come. His ability to blend unsettling horror with deeply personal storytelling has already carved out a niche that both audiences and critics are eager to revisit, making whatever he tackles next a highly anticipated event.

Weapons is in theaters now.

