Weapons: New Clip Released But There Are Spoilers

Warner Bros. released a new clip from Zach Cregger's new film, Weapons, which goes out of its way to warn viewers that spoilers are coming.

Article Summary Warner Bros. dropped a new clip from Zach Cregger's horror film Weapons, complete with a big spoiler warning.

The studio is treating spoilers seriously, urging potential viewers to proceed with caution before watching the footage.

Weapons follows Cregger’s surprise-hit Barbarian, and is building buzz with its mystery-heavy marketing strategy.

Those wanting a spoiler-free experience are advised to skip the clip and wait for the full movie’s release.

Well, at least they threw up a spoiler warning, which is way more than what most studio marketing does these days. When it comes to Weapons, it very much feels like spoiling what is ultimately going on might hurt the overall viewing experience. It won't break the film, probably, and any film broken because of spoilers is a bad movie, but the way Barbarian came out of nowhere really elevated that entire experience. So far, it seems like Warner Bros. is taking the spoilers for Weapons pretty seriously. We have footage, but it's footage we have seen several times over. This time, we have an entire clip of the film, but the clip goes out of its way to tell you that there are spoilers. So if you want to be entirely spoiler-free for Weapons, this clip might be worth skipping, and maybe sneak a peek at all of these images from the recently updated media site. Spoilers have always and will always have a place in the discussion, but consent and whether or not you personally want to interact with said spoilers is the important nuance many people miss.

Weapons: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker's creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Summerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLight Pictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally beginning on August 6, 2025.

