Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Godzilla Minus One, IMAX, The Boy and The Heron, Weekend Box Office

The Boy And The Heron Wins Interesting Weekend Box Office

The Boy And The Heron won the Weekend Box Office, as Godzilla also continued to impress. That plus: IMAX crosses $1 billion for 2023.

Article Summary The Boy And The Heron tops weekend box office with $12.8 million debut.

Godzilla Minus One ranks as top-grossing live-action Japanese film in the US.

Beyonce's Renaissance concert film sees a steep -77% drop in its second week.

IMAX reaches a notable $1 billion in global sales for the year 2023.

The Boy And The Heron became the first film from Hayao Miyazaki to open at the top spot on opening weekend, and GKIDS/Studio Ghibli their biggest opening number ever. The film scored $12.8 million, surprising the weekend box office, which was a bit softer than most expected. This was also the first time two Japanese movies ranked in the top three at the same time, thanks to Godzilla Minus One, but there will be more on that one later. Take a bow, GKids, for securing Heron IMAX screens, as that made up 20% of the gross with $2.4 million. More on IMAX later as well.

The Boy And The Heron Takes Out Beyonce

Lionsgate held off Godzilla to stay number two, as The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is still clinging to a top-three spot. It added $9.4 million and might have been number one if Heron didn't have those IMAX screens. Third, as we said, was Godzilla Minus One, and with its $8.3 million, it is now the top-grossing live-action Japanese film ever domestically. Fourth place went to Trolls Band Together with $6.2 million; rounding out the top five was Disney's Wish with $5.3 million. Beyonce, last week's winner with her Renaissance concert film, tumbled way faster than anyone thought, dropping -77% to $5 million.

IMAX helped The Boy And The Heron immensely this weekend and many films in 2023. This weekend, the premium format's gross for the year reached $1 billion worldwide, only the third time it has reached that number. With a softer release schedule in the first half of 2023, never has it been a better time to build more PLF screens and have them ready for the summer. It is well past time that theaters invest in these formats and reap the benefits over time. This is sorrowfully needed and a perfect opportunity for theaters to do so.

The Weekend Box Office top five for December 8th:

The Boy And The Heron- $12.8 million The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes- $9.4 million Godzilla Minus One- $8.3 million Trolls Band Together- $6.2 million Wish- $5.3 million

This week, Wonka arrives to take over the box office. It opened with $43 million overseas this weekend; an opening above that domestically is a guarantee. I have it at $52 million, and it should play well through the holidays as the good word of mouth spreads fast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!