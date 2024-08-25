Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, deadpool & wolverine, It Ends With Us, Weekend Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine Closes Out Summer On Top The Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine won the final weekend box office of the summer, as audiences soundly rejected The Crow remake.

Article Summary Deadpool & Wolverine tops the summer box office with an $18.3 million take, set to cross $600 million domestically.

Alien: Romulus drops to second place while It Ends With Us holds strong at third with $11.8 million.

Blink Twice debuts at fourth with $7.3 million, followed by the Sony religious film The Forge at fifth.

The Crow remake flops at eighth with just $4.6 million, expected to exit theaters in two weeks.

Deadpool & Wolverine took back its crown for the final weekend of the summer box office, adding $18.3 million more to its total. It should have one more really strong weekend next week before we get our first major fall release on September 6th with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Still, the Marvel Studios film has had a heck of a run and should end up crossing the $600 million mark domestically when all is said and done, the second film to do so at the box office this year, with the other, of course, being Inside Out 2.

Deadpool & Wolverine Slice Up The Crow

Deadpool & Wolverine took out last week's champ, Alien: Romulus. That film slides to number two with $16.2 million as it begins its march to the $100 million mark. Third place was the Blake Lively drama It Ends With Us, which still holds strong at $11.8 million. At number four and five were two newcomers, but not one you are thinking of. Fourth goes to thriller Blink Twice with $7.3 million, and fifth goes to The Forge, a new Sony religious film, with $6.6 million. The week's other newcomer was Lionsgate's remake of The Crow, and audiences soundly rejected it. The film made just $4.6 million, a dismal start in eighth place. If I had to guess, it should be out of theaters in about two weeks and on digital services by mid-September before being wholly forgotten forever.

The weekend box office top five for August 23rd:

Deadpool & Wolverine- $18.3 million Alien: Romulus- $16.2 million It Ends With Us- $11.8 million Blink Twice- $7.3 million The Forge- $6.6 million

Next week is the absence of new major openings, so we will take that time to wrap up the summer box office! What predictions did I get right? Which was I way off wrong? How many L's do I have to own up to this year? Find out next week!

