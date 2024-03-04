Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: bob marley: one love, Dune 2, Weekend Box Office

Dune: Part Two Posts $82 Million Opening At Weekend Box Office

As expected, Dune: Part Two ruled the Weekend Box Office with an iron fist, scoring over $170 million worldwide it its debut weekend.

Article Summary Dune: Part Two dominates with a hefty $82.5M opening weekend at the box office.

The sequel surges to $178.5M globally, signifying a strong start for WB.

Dune's opening weekend box office earnings represent 70% of total theater sales.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is projected to overtake Dune in next weekend's box office.

Dune: Part Two has kicked off the spring box office with a bang, scoring $82.5 million in its first weekend at the box office. To put that into perspective on how the box office has been crawling along over the last couple of weeks since January, the number one movie in the previous three weeks was Bob Marley: One Love, which has made $82.7 million. Figuring in the worldwide numbers, Dune: Part Two starts off with $178.5 million, a great beginning that WB and theater owners are not front-loaded. Considering the great reviews and the audience scores, that shouldn't be a problem here.

Dune: Part Two Made 70% Of The Weekend Box Office Total

One Love slips to second with $7.4 million, and third place goes to the religious drama Ordinary Angels with $3.8 million. Fourth place went to another religious project, the final two episodes of the TV show The Chosen's fourth season with $3.2 million. Finally, fMadame Web falls in fifth place with only $3.1 million. After three weeks, that film has made $40 million, which somehow feels like more than most thought it would get to. Of course, the only thing that mattered this weekend was Dune, which represented 70% of all business at theaters this weekend.

Your top five for the weekend of March 1st:

Dune: Part Two- $82.5 million Bob Marley: One Love- $7.4 million Ordinary Angels- $3.8 million The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 7 & 8- $3.2 million Madame Web- $3.1 million

Next weekend, Dune: Part Two should continue to see great holds since it still has all of the premium screens booked, but it won't be number one. That honor should go to Kung Fu Panda 4. It has been months since there was a new animated film opening, not since Migration in December, and families should flock to the return of the Jack Black series to theaters. It will be close, I think, but the Panda will win out with around $56 million.

