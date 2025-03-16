Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: High Rollers, Lukas Haas, Saban Films

High Rollers Star Lukas Haas on Drones, Sequences, Chazelle & More

Lukas Haas (Spider-Man Noir) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his Saban Films' action thriller sequel "High Rollers", stunts, directors and more.

Lukas Haas has amassed an impressive 40+ year career on screen since emerging as a child actor with his debut in the 1983 film Testament for Paramount. After a few guest spots on TV the following year, he scored his earliest breakout role as the Amish boy Samuel in the 1985 Paramount thriller Witness opposite Harrison Ford. Haas has regularly been active on the screen ever since with more recent hits, including memorable roles in Warner Bros Inception (2010), Mars Attacks! (1996), and the indie classic Lady in White (1988). Haas' latest is the Saban Films' action crime thriller High Rollers, the sequel to 2024's Cash Out.

High Rollers follows master thief Mason (John Travolta), who is living the criminal's dream: island-hopping with his crew and the love of his life, Decker (Gina Gershon), while floating on a sea of stolen cash. But his dream is shattered when his nemesis, the ruthless Salazar (Danny Pardo), kidnaps Decker and forces Mason and his crew to attempt a near-impossible casino heist in exchange for her return. Hedged in by Salazar's equally ruthless rivals, and with the FBI on his tail, Mason gambles everything in pursuit of both the big score and the ultimate jackpot: Decker's life. Haas spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether he filmed High Rollers and Cash Out back-to-back, the most memorable opening sequence, and if there's anyone on his acting bucket list he wants to still work with.

'High Rollers' Star Lukas Haas on Film's "High Energy" Fun and Camera Work

Bleeding Cool: How was 'High Rollers' filmed as it relates to 'Cash Out?' Was there space in between, or were they filmed back-to-back?

The gap between the films was close to a year later. We filmed the first film, 'Cash Out', outside of Atlanta and the second one, 'High Rollers', in Biloxi, Mississippi. It was separate.

How was the action ramp-up in this film compared to the previous?

It was cool to have our location. That casino was a cool location to be in. We had our run of the place, and they brought in these drones. It was fun to get to work with the drones because you have this freedom that you don't have with cameras that are mounted or on a dolly. You must make sure you stay in the camera's view and work with the camera. When you're working with the drones, they can spin around you and do all kinds of stuff. They find you wherever you go. There's a fun movement and freedom to that, and it adds pace and energy to the action. It felt like the whole movie leveled up, to be honest, from the first one. In the first one, we were all stuck in this bank, and in the second one, there was a lot more to it.

What sequence stood out to you the most?

There were a lot of cool sequences. That opener was pretty awesome. When we're standing there on the beach, the helicopters come in low, and those guys are like jumping into this real shallow water. They're coming in to get us. That was a really fun day and the whole last sequence in the factory. There was this cool sequence there, and we're being chased through this factory. It's true, the action in general was way more heightened than in the second film, but I enjoyed the whole thing; it's hard for me to even pick one particular sequence out; I liked all of it.

You've worked with your director before in Midnight in the Switchgrass. What was it like to work with him as a creative?

It's great. He's one of those guys who has a lot of energy, and he can be a whole lot of fun. He wants to have a good time. He wants everybody to enjoy themselves. He wants to make something fun and exciting, and he wants that energy we have on one set to show up on camera. It's always a good experience with him, he's a fun guy and we have a great time.

You've been in business for a while, opposite many screen legends like Harrison Ford, Steve Martin, Robin Williams, and recently Bruce Willis and John Travolta. Are there any other actors or directors you're hoping to work with that you haven't had a chance to work with yet?

It's a good question. I don't often think about who I'd like to work with in that way. The one director that I haven't gotten to work with, who I would love to work with, is [Martin] Scorsese. The truth is I've gotten to work with most of my favorite directors, and one of my favorite directors who I'd like to hopefully work with again is Damien Chazelle [on 'Babylon' (2022)] because he's one of the most talented guys out there and a special talent. I'm so happy that I've gotten to work with him.

Actor-wise, that's a good question. I've worked, you work with so many people over the years that it feels like I've worked with everybody, although I'm sure there are people I haven't. It'd be cool to work with Harrison again because I haven't seen him for so many years. 'Witness' (1985) was obviously a big part of my career and a big moment in my life way back then when I was eight. It would be nice to get to work with him again.

Steve Martin is another one who I've always been. I'd love to work with him. I was always an obsessed fan before I got to work with him. I would watch his movies religiously, so I have a real appreciation for Steve and his talent. So, off the top of my head, I can't think of anybody.

Directed by Ives and written by Chris Siverston, High Rollers, which also stars Quavo, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

