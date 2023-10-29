Posted in: Blumhouse, Box Office, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddy's, taylor swift, universal, Weekend Box Office

Five Nights At Freddy's Shatters The Weekend Box Office

The Weekend Box Office was dominated by Five Nights At Freddy's which set all kinds of records, even though it is also on Peacock.

Article Summary 'Five Nights At Freddy's' tops the weekend box office with record-breaking $78 million gross.

Film sets records including highest opening for a female-directed horror and PG-13 horror movie.

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' film secures second place with a solid $14.7 million.

'Five Nights At Freddy's' expected to dominate upcoming weekend with no major releases scheduled.

Five Nights At Freddy's destroyed the weekend box office, finishing on top and setting all kinds of records in the process. It grossed $78 million; this is despite the film also debuting on Friday on streaming service Peacock, though Universal is okay with that. All the headlines from this one are good. A list:

Top opening for a Blumhouse film, beating Halloween 2018

The biggest opening on Halloween weekend ever

The highest opening ever for a PG-13 horror film

The highest opening for a female-directed horror film

The third-highest opening for a horror film period, only behind the two IT films

Not bad at all. Now, how will it being released on Peacock already hurt repeat business? That remains to be seen. For now, Universal and Blumhouse can sip their champagne. They earned it with this one.

Five Nights At Freddy's Takes Down Swift

Five Nights At Freddy's paced everything and knocked Taylor Swift to second place. Still, on the weekend she released 1989 (Taylor's Version), she still scored $14.7 million for The Eras Tour film. Worldwide, it is now over the $200 million mark. Third place was Killers of the Flower Moon, with $9 million, a -60% drop from its opening and a bit alarming. Fourth place goes to Angel Studios religious film After Death with $5 million, and rounding out the top five was The Exorcist: Believer with $3.1 million. That film is also now available to watch at home through digital services.

The weekend box office top five for October 27th:

Five Nights At Freddy's- $78 million Taylor Swift Eras Tour film- $14.7 million Killers of the Flower Moon- $9 million After Death- $5 million The Exorcist: Believer- $3.1 million

Next week, Five Nights At Freddy's has a pretty clear path as nothing else with a huge wide release is opening. In limited release, we get Priscilla and The Holdovers, two awards hopefuls. Neither is going to threaten this week's champ, though.

