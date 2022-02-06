Jackass Forever Wins Weekend Box Office While Moonfall Bombs

Jackass Forever has us out here, making it feel like it is the year 2000 all over again. The first in a long time, the new film scored $23.5 million to take the top spot at the weekend box office away from Spider-Man. More on that in a second. Jackass Forever actually skewed younger, with over 60% of the tickets sold fitting into the 18-34 demo, which means, of course, that they will make more, I am sure. They added new members to the crew for this one, so the torch has been handed off. Look for Jackass Forever to be majorly front-loaded here, though, not unlike a horror film. The other films in the series dropped more than 55% in their second weekends.

Jackass Wins, But Spider-Man Is Still Impressing

In second place was Moonfall, disappointing with only $10 million. Jackass Forever's entire budget was $10 million to put that into perspective. This was the way wrong time to release a high-concept disaster film, and one has to wonder if just the name Roland Emmerich is not enough to get people to come out for these types of movies now. No, the other big story was Spider-Man: No Way Home, yet again. It dropped only 11% this weekend, a way impressive hold to score $9.6 million. It is within less than $5 million of passing Avatar now, and that it is holding on so well is mega-impressive. Fourth place went to Scream with $4.7 million after scoring a sequel announcement this week, and rounding out the top five is Sing 2 with $4.17 million.

The Weekend Top Five For February 6th:

Jackass Forever- $23.5 million Moonfall- $10 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $9.6 million Scream-$4.7 million Sing 2- $4.17 million

Next week sees the release of the long-delayed Death On The Nile, though it may be tricky for that to find traction right now. The older crowd is still staying away, so it should be an interesting fight between Jackass, Spider-Man, Moonfall, and Nile to see who comes out on top.