The Super Mario Bros. Movies Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office The Super Mario Bros. Movie finished April on top of the Weekend Box Office yet again, crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie won yet another week at the box office, scoring another $40 million this weekend, only a small -33% drop. That brings its domestic total to $490 million. Worldwide, however, the film has now passed the $1 billion mark, a huge accomplishment, to be sure. It is only the fifth film since the pandemic closed theaters to pass that mark, and it is now Illumination's third highest-grossing film. Domestically, it will more than likely pass the $600 million mark as it stays in the top ten through May and into June. What a way to finish out the first quarter at the box office.

Mario & Evil Dead Rise Make Bank Before Guardians

Mario wasn't the only impressive hold. Evil Dead Rise once again came in second, adding another $12.2 million, a -50% drop that was not as high as most expected. That gets it to $44 million in two weeks, and it should get to $50 million in the next week or so. Third place went to the only wide-opening film this weekend, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. with $6.8 million. Fourth place went to John Wick: Chapter 4 with $5 million, and rounding out the top five was the re-release of Return of the Jedi with $4.7 million.

The box office top five for April 28th:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie- $40 million Evil Dead Rise- $12.2 million Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.- $6.8 million John Wick: Chapter 4- $5 million Return of the Jedi- $4.7 million

Next week, the final ride of the Guardians of the Galaxy opens huge, taking the top spot from Mario after a month of dominance. But how much will Mario take from Marvel Studios? The last Guardians film opened to $146 million way back in 2017. However, with families still checking out Mario and a general feeling of Marvel malaise, I see this coming in a tad below that number with $132 million. I think it will have strong word of mouth and legs for a few weeks, unlike Ant-Man in February, as the summer box office kicks off. Look for our big summer box office preview mid-week this week, as we guess the top ten.