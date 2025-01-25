Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, opus

Opus Trailer Gives Us First Look At A24 Thriller Opening March 14

A24 has released the first trailer for the thriller Opus, starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich. It will open up in theaters on March 14th.

Article Summary Watch the chilling Opus trailer featuring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich in a gripping A24 thriller.

Opus, directed by Mark Anthony Green, offers a cult-centered mystery, debuting on March 14.

Follow Opus at Sundance ahead of its official release as A24's first big 2025 thriller.

An intriguing mix of star power promises Opus to be an unmissable cinematic experience.

Opus is a new thriller by writer/director Mark Anthony Green. It stars Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means. It features Malkovich as a musician who appears to be leading a cult, inviting people to their compound for a musical event when a nefarious plot is revealed. Because, of course, there is; this is an A24 film, after all. This is a fantastic cast and the first of what promises to be yet another massive year of releases for A24. This is Green's big-screen directorial debut.

Opus Kicks Off 2025 For A24

Opus kicks off the year for A24 on March 14th, followed closely by Death Of A Unicorn on March 28th. That one stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and after that is Warfare on April 11th, co-written by Alex Garland, about a platoon of Navy SEALS. Other projects that should see release in 2025, including The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You starring Rose Byrne, Friendship with Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd again, and countless other projects in the pipeline that also could see release later this year, including their biopic on Elon Musk. Opus will debut at this year's edition of the Sundance Film Festival on January 27th before hitting theaters.

For some reason, I was getting a Prince vibe from this trailer; if he was still alive, he should have starred in this instead of Malkovich. That being said, he seems perfect for this role, and who is not a massive fan of Edebiri, she is one of the great actors working right now, and her transition into leading roles will be great to watch. A powerhouse like Malkovich will bring out the best of her and make Opus a must-see this spring.

Opus opens in theaters from A24 on March 14th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!