Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: sinners, star wars, Weekend Box Office

Sinners Closes Out A Great April On Top Of The Weekend Box Office

Sinners had a historic second weekend at the box office, as four films all grossed over $20 million for the first time in two years.

Article Summary Sinners dominates box office with a $45 million second weekend, holding strong on positive word of mouth.

All-time April record as four films surpass $20 million, the first time this has happened in two years.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-release surprises by grossing $25.2 million and boosting lifetime numbers.

The Accountant 2 and A Minecraft Movie round out a competitive top four ahead of a blockbuster summer kickoff.

Sinners topped the weekend box office for the second straight weekend with $45 million, closing out what was a fantastic April for theaters and setting things up for the summer box office to kick off next weekend. The Ryan Coogler horror film only dropped -6% from its opening, an unheard of number that speaks to the fantastic word of mouth this film is getting. After two weeks, Sinners sits at $122 million, barrelling towards the $200 million mark. Even with some formidable competition coming this week, this should more than hold its own and continue to make bank well into the summer season. Congrats to Mr. Coogler.

Sinners Lead A Fantastic Final Spring Weekend

Sinners may have taken the top spot, but the big story was that for the first time in two years, we had four films grossing over $20 million the same weekend. None more surprising than the re-release of Star Wars- Episode 3: Revenge Of The Sith. Fans came out in droves to see this, sending it to a weekend gross of $25.2 million. It is the highest opening for a Star Wars re-release and sends the film over the $400 million mark for its lifetime gross. In third place was Ben Affleck's sequel The Accountant 2, with an opening weekend of $24.4 million. That puts it ahead of the opening of the first film. Rounding out the top four was A Minecraft Movie, adding another $22.7 million to its running total. It should cross the $400 million mark in the next two weeks. The final film of the top five was Until Dawn with $8 million.

The weekend box office top five for April 25:

Sinners- $45 million Star Wars- Episode 3: Revenge Of The Sith-$25.2 million The Accountant 2- $24.4 million A Minecraft Movie- $22.7 million Until Dawn- $8 million

Next weekend kicks off the summer, as Marvel Studios opens Thunderbolts* in as many theaters as they can get it into. It will definitely be number one, but Sinners will hold up extremely well against it. Be on the lookout for my big Summer Box Office preview and predictions on Wednesday this week, as we head into the most exciting part of the box office calendar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!