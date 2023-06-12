Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: spider-man: across the spider-verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Weekend Box Office

Transformers Wins Weekend Box Office, As Spider-Man Holds Well

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts held off the second week of Across The Spider-Verse to win the Weekend Box Office. Or did it?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts won the weekend box office, fending off the second weekend of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. But when you dig into the numbers…maybe Transformers should have an asterisk next to its name. It scored $60.5 million for first place, but that includes fan screenings from Wednesday. Some of those were also in PLF screens like IMAX, which of course, has a higher ticket price. Spider-Verse, which was down only -54% in its second week for an excellent hold, grossed $55.4 million. Take out those Wednesday/Thursday night screenings that added $8.8 million, and Spider-Verse won the weekend. It actually beat Transformers on Saturday and Sunday. So, who is the true champ?

Transformers Will Be Number One In The Record Books

Third place in the epic box office battle of 2023 went to The Little Mermaid, which continues to hold well here in the States with another $22.7 million. It should cross $250 million this week. Fourth went to those pesky Guardians, as Vol. 3 just keeps making cash. $7 million this weekend, sending it over $335 million domestically. Worldwide, it is the second highest-grossing film of the year, behind only Mario Bros. Between that and Spider-Verse, can we stop with the superhero fatigue argument now? Rounding out the top five was The Boogeyman with $6.9 million.

The weekend box office top 5 for June 9th:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts- $60.5 million Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse- $55.4 million The Little Mermaid- $22.7 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3- $7 million The Boogeyman- $6.9 million

Next week, the crowded June continues as the top five gets a shakeup. Disney drops the new Pixar film Elemental, while, after a five-year wait, Warner Bros. releases The Flash. The latter will win the weekend, though tracking seems a bit low. I'll put it at $82 million to start. What to do with Elemental…Transformers will drop like a rock, probably all the way to number 3, maybe even 4. I think Spider-Verse holds well and takes spot 2, then Elemental at 3, though that should not be considered a win at all for Disney.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!