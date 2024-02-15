Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Spiders, Sting, well go usa

Sting Trailer Here, For Those Not Afraid Of Spiders

Sting put out a trailer today, and if you do not like spiders, you are probably going to want to avoid this one when it opens in theaters.

Sting is a new horror film from director Kiah Roache-Turner, starring Ryan Corr, Alyla Browne, Penelope Mitchell, Robyn Nevin, Noni Hazelhurst, Silvia Colloca, Danny Kim, and Jermaine Fowler. And a certain type of person will find this film completely terrifying. It is about a girl and a pet spider that grows giant and starts to get a taste for human flesh. Besides Imaginary, this may be the scariest film of the spring. Press play on the trailer below if you dare.

Sting Synopsis

One cold, stormy night in New York City, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider…The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan's best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creation, Fang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting. As Charlotte's fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting's appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbours' pets start to go missing, and then the neighbours themselves. Soon, Charlotte's family and the eccentric characters of the building realise that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh… and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.

And that trailer just turned off a bunch of people. Look, spiders don't usually bother me, but as a fear that others have, this is right up there. Our own Kaitlyn Booth just wrote "Nope" when she came across this trailer today. That being said, creature features need to make a comeback, and I am all for this making people uncomfortable. Well Go USA may have a hit on their hands.

Sting opens in theaters on April 12th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!