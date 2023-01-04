The Consultant: Christoph Waltz Is One-Man "Squid Game" in New Series

Amazon's Prime Video debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly-anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series, The Consultant. Prime Video announced that the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on February 24. Hearing the words "Waltz is in this," I'm already in.

Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.

The Consultant also stars Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti. Wolff was featured in Stephen King's miniseries adaptation of The Stand on CBS All Access and onstage in the NYC revival of Sam Shepard's Buried Child. O'Grady can most recently be seen in Mike White's hit anthology series White Lotus for HBO Max. O'Grady also recently starred as the lead character in Little Voice, the JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles series for Apple TV+. Carrero also stars in the Apple TV+ film Spirited, the Netflix limited series Maid and the film The Menu, which recently arrived on HBO Max after debuting in theaters.

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop is joined by executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman, and executive producers Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian. Basgallop is the creator of the series Servant for Apple TV+. He also created and executive-produced the hit BBC series Inside Men and Hotel Babylon. Shakman's recent work includes helming pilots for an Untitled Godzilla project for Apple/Legendary. The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. The series premieres on Prime Video on February 24th.