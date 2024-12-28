Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: 2 Deleted And An Unfinished Scenes Have Been Released

Two deleted and incomplete scenes from Wicked have been released ahead of its digital release later this month.

Wicked is coming to digital later this month, but that hasn't stopped some of the special features from making their way online. Even though the film, which was part one of two, was as soon as the original stage production plus the intermission, there were still deleted and incomplete scenes that didn't make it into the final cut. If you're someone who is annoyed by incomplete or deleted scenes where you can see weird graphics or the VFX work isn't there, then these two scenes from Entertainment Tonight aren't going to be for you. The first one shows Glinda and Elphaba on their train ride to Emerald City, and all of the scenery outside of the windows is just a soundstage, so if that's going to break any immersion for you, now you know. The second is more of the duo escaping the flying monkeys, and they sometimes look like something out of PS2-era graphics. However, the intention of both scenes is very apparent, and this is the sort of thing that certain fans lose their minds over to enjoy.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

