Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked And Wicked: For Good Double Feature, Early Prime Screenings

A Wicked and Wicked: For Good Double Feature is reportedly coming soon, plus Prime is hosting early fan screenings for Wicked: For Good on November 17th.

Article Summary Universal is planning a Wicked and Wicked: For Good double feature in select theaters this November.

Total runtime for the back-to-back screenings is over 5 hours, with a break expected between the two films.

Amazon Prime will offer early fan screenings of Wicked: For Good on November 17, ahead of its wide release.

Tickets for Wicked: For Good’s early access events are expected to sell out quickly through Amazon’s OzOnAmazon page.

It seems Universal is going to test the limits of its audience later this year. No one should be surprised that they are planning on doing back-to-back screenings of Wicked and Wicked: For Good. This is one of those films where we have a true part (or in this case, act) one and two, so to get the full experience, you need both. One could also argue that it is impossible to judge whether these films ultimately come together, as they haven't yet reached their conclusion. These are two halves of a whole, and the best way to experience them would be back to back, but that is going to be quite the time commitment.

While not officially announced on any of Universal's social media channels, several smaller theater chains have started advertising the double feature with dates as early as November 20th. According to those websites talking about the double feature, the total runtime will be 5 hours and 13 minutes, with what we can only assume is a sort of break in the middle. Tickets for Wicked: For Good reportedly go on sale this week, so keep an eye on your local theater chain to see if the double feature is coming to your area.

If the double feature isn't your thing, there is another way to see Wicked: For Good, and while it isn't a double feature, it is several days before the movie hits theaters. Prime is hosting another series of early access screenings much in the same way they did for Superman earlier this year. You have to buy your tickets through Amazon, and you should bank on these screenings to sell out quickly. If you head to OzOnAmazon, you can click the "Notify Me" button to be notified when tickets for these early screenings go on sale. At the time of writing, there doesn't appear to be a list of theater locations, but you may need to make a trip depending on the size of your market.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release

And now, whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt, p.g.a., and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!