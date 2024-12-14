Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World: New Special Look And Poster Released

Marvel Studios has released a new special look and a new poster for Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released in theaters on February 14th.

Article Summary Marvel unveils a special look and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, arriving February 2025.

Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America, facing new global challenges after inheriting the shield.

Harrison Ford joins the MCU as President Thaddeus Ross, entangled in an international plot.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film promises action, intrigue, and a dynamic cast of characters.

A new Marvel movie is right around the corner, and Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released in February. So, even though the holiday season usually means things will slow down, there is a decent chance that won't be the case here since Marvel wants to start 2025 on the right foot, all things considered. There have been some rumors about the behind-the-scenes aspects of this film, but Marvel trailers are not always indicative of what actually ends up on screen, so maybe this one will work out in the end. They released a new special look for the film and a new poster that looks like watercolors. It is one of the better posters we've seen for this movie so far.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

