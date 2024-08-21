Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: BTS On The Powerful Bond Of Friendship Plus A New Poster

Universal has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked spotlighting on friendship both on and off screen between the leading ladies.

Universal is continuing its march toward November and is very much hoping that Wicked will stick the landing when it comes to the box office. It's still unclear whether or not people will want this to make up for the massive budget this film has, and we have a high-profile example of what happens when the first entry in a series flops, even if there is a second film ready to go. They have been marketing this film pretty steadily since the beginning of the year, so Universal must know they are betting a decent portion of the farm on it, but they also had a decent summer with Twisters as well. This time, we have another behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights not just the friendship we'll see on screen from our two main characters but also the friendship that bloomed between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. We also got another poster.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

