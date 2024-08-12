Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: Meet Fiyero In A New TV Spot

Universal Pictures has released another new TV spot for Wicked, introducing audiences to Fiyero, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Article Summary Universal Pictures reveals Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in a new TV spot for Wicked, adding to the fall hype.

Universal is banking on Wicked's success to ensure its sequel's performance next year.

The early TV spots aim to build anticipation months before Wicked's November release.

Jonathan Bailey joins a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Michelle Yeoh.

While Disney is running around and dominating the summer convention circuit, Paramount is prepping for a sale, and Warner Bros. is nuking beloved cartoon networks, Universal has been hanging out in its own lane and planning for the fall season. While other studios are betting the farm on some big titles, Universal is in a position where they have a two-parter where the second one is already shot and ready to go, but you have to wonder how all of that would shake out if part one doesn't do well. Maybe that is why the marketing campaign for Wicked is months long; they have to paint theaters green this fall, or they'll be in the red next year. That's why we're getting 30-second TV spots like the one we got today in August for a movie coming out in November when this is usually the kind of content we would see the month or the weeks leading before a major release. This one introduces one of our less-known characters, Fiyero, played by the always awesome Jonathan Bailey.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

