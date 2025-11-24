Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Weekend Box Office, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Awakens the Fall Box Office, Setting Records

Wicked: For Good did what was expected and won the weekend box office, but it also set several records.

Article Summary Wicked: For Good smashes box office records with a $150M U.S. debut and $226M worldwide opening weekend.

The film lands the highest global opening for a Broadway adaptation and second-best for Universal overall.

Last week’s top movie Now You See Me, Now You Don’t drops to second place with $9M in earnings.

Upcoming releases like Zootopia 2 and Wake Up Dead Man set the stage for a big Thanksgiving movie week.

Wicked: For Good shattered all expectations at the weekend box office, easily winning the weekend and setting records in the process. The sequel opened to $150 million domestically and $226 million globally. That is the second-best opening this year, behind only A Minecraft Movie, and the highest total worldwide for a film based on a Broadway show. It is the second-best opening all time for Universal and the second-largest pre-Thanksgiving opening ever. It also becomes the biggest opening ever for director Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo. Basically, everyone won here. The film is hoping that business remains strong through the holidays, as it did last year, to make as close to $1 billion as possible.

Wicked: For Good Dominates Everything

Wicked was basically the only thing going on in theaters this weekend. Last week's winner, Now You See Me, Now You Don't, lost -57% from its opening, down to $9 million for second place. Third place went to Predator: Badlands as it inches closer to the $100 million mark. Fourth and fifth place went to The Running Man with $5.7 million, and another newcomer, Brendon Fraser's drama Rental Family, with $3.3 million.

The weekend box office top five for November 21:

Wicked: For Good- $150 million Now You See Me, Now You Don't- $9 million Predator: Badlands- $6.5 million The Running Man- $5.7 million Rental Family- $3.3 million

This week, films open on Wednesday for the holiday weekend, and all eyes are on how big Disney's Zootopia 2 can be. It should be massive, it is already cleaning up overseas, and the first film grossed $1 billion. Many expect this to reach those heights as well. Also opening are some Oscar hopefuls in Hamnet and Eternity, and Netflix puts Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters as well. Zootopia and Wicked will be one and two for sure, and I think Wake Up Dead Man will be third. Zootopia for the five day, I think, reaches $145 million, with Wicked getting up to $100 million.

