Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: New TV Spot Reminds You It's A Musical And 5 New Posters

Universal Pictures has released a new TV spot and 5 new posters for Wicked as tickets go on sale. The film will be released on November 22, 2024.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new TV spot and 5 posters for Wicked as tickets go on sale today.

Musicals face box office challenges, but Wicked aims to "paint theaters green" this Thanksgiving.

Wicked highlights its musical roots in the latest promotional footage released.

Wicked is set for a November 22, 2024 release amid a busy holiday box office season.

Tickets for Wicked went on sale today, so that means even more promotional material has dropped. We've talked a lot about how busy next month is at the box office, and this is Universal's horse in the box office race. They said at CinemaCon that they wanted to "paint theaters green" this Thanksgiving [green, get it, because of her skin and money]. Right now, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not anyone will be interested in this film. The box office hasn't been kind to musicals in the last couple of years, with a few exceptions sliding in there every now and then. We'll have to see how it ends up working out for them. And if you were one of the people unsure if the film was a musical, the new TV spot is here to make sure that you know this is a musical because they haven't been really highlighting that a ton. We also got five new posters as well.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!