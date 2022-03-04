Will Encanto Get A Sequel? Lin-Manuel Miranda Seems To Think So

Encanto is one of the stranger releases of 2021. It was a movie that underperformed at the box office, but it completely blew up when it dropped on Disney+ a month later. When everyone listened to the absolute earworm that is "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (not an insult, I heard that song during an early press day in September and was humming it for a month), everything really took off for the movie. It's a strange dynamic that we haven't really seen before. The underperformance at the box office would have usually been enough for people to say that a sequel likely isn't going to happen, but the runaway success post-streaming is a different beast. The success of Encanto on streaming is likely why Disney decided to pull the trigger on Pixar's Turning Red and put that on streaming as well. In terms of getting more in the Encanto universe, Lin-Manuel Miranda recently told Collider that he thinks there is an opportunity to explore more of the Madrigal family but that nothing has been set in stone yet.

"I do think there's an appetite to further explore the Madrigal family, given how many characters there are, and how many gifts there are. And also where we leave the story. Now there is sort of this more fully realized version of themselves. Which way can we go? I think it's a question of when and not if, and what form that will take. Is that another movie? Is that a series? Is that a stage adaptation where we have a little more time, because stage shows are generally an hour longer than movies? And we haven't had conversations as to what form that will take, but I mean, yeah, I'd be down to continue to explore that. I love writing for Dolores and Camilo. I'd love to write more for them. I'd love to write more for Isabela. So I'm not sure what the next form of that will be, but we haven't had specific conversations about it's this or it's this."

Encanto was a movie I wasn't insanely in love with the first time I watched it, but perhaps it's time to go back and see how it holds up. Then again, I did just get "We Don't Talk About Bruno" out of my head, and getting it back out again will be a struggle. If Disney sees money on the table for an Encanto sequel, they'll make it happen. Whether or not it'll see a theatrical release remains to be seen. Animated movies take a long time, and a lot can change in the time it would take an Encanto sequel to get off of the ground.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film "Encanto," tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

Encanto is directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's' aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's' cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively. It was released in theaters on November 24th and streamed on Disney+ at no additional cost on December 24th.

