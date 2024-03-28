Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Blood and Honey, winnie the pooh, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 3

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 3 Is Now Confirmed

To the surprise of nobody, Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 3 is on the way, and joining the rest of the Poohniverse.

Article Summary Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 confirmed to expand the Poohniverse.

New characters including Rabbit, heffalumps, and woozles to appear.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is set for a 2025 release, uniting classic horrors.

Success of franchise leads to rapid production, sparking fairytale horror trend.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is now a go. The third film in the franchise was announced in a Variety article today, as the second film marches into theaters this weekend for a limited engagement, presented by Fathom Events. The third film will balloon the budget to its highest yet and will feature new characters, including Rabbit, the heffalumps, and the woozles. I have not seen part two yet, though some people I know said it was much, much better than the first one. A logo for the third film was also revealed.

Winnie The Pooh Universe Keeps Growing

This comes a week after Jagged Edge announced a whole cinematic universe based around the success of Blood and Honey. The Poohniverse, as they are calling it, will also include films starring characters like Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bambi, Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and Rabbit. They will then all join forces Avengers-style in a film titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will be released in 2025.

Producer of Jagged Edge Productions explains, "It will be complete carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villain's group together and are going after their survivors. We have some incredible set pieces in mind and some sequences I think will truly shock people. The movies we are working on now as stand-alone are all building towards POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE."

You had to know that this was coming. The second one is expected to do very well in limited release this weekend, and there is an audience for fairytale horror. I just wish they were taking their time and not just cranking them out so fast. They may have had something special on their hands. But what do I know, they have been super successful.

