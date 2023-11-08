Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, walt disney animation, wish

Wish: Clip On The Consequemces Of Not Granting Wishes, New Song Tease

A new clip from Wish shows the consequences of not granting wishes. We also got a tease for another song and four new images.

Wish continues to take advantage of the middle of the week by dropping more fun stuff for all of us to see when it comes to this movie. However, this might be the first time they have really shown something that is plot-related in a clip that has been released. We knew a little bit about the fact that King Magnifico wasn't granting everyone's wishes, but now we know the consequences of that in something that might be a bit of a spoiler. So keep that in mind if you're going to watch the clip. We also have a tease for another of the new songs and four new high-quality images.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

