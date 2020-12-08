Wonder Woman 1984: 5 New Posters and a Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

For something like the third time this year, Warner Bros. has kicked up the marketing push for Wonder Woman 1984. The movie is coming out this time because of the hybrid release model. Even though Warner Bros. appears to be heading toward some kind of open revolt for the decision to release all of its 2021 movies with this model, Wonder Woman 1984 will be the test case. A new round of promotional material means a new round of posters as well. We have four new character posters from IGN and another regular poster that was shared on the official Twitter account. All four of these movie posters continue to feature the neon colors we've seen from this movie's marketing since day one.

Once upon a time, people were looking forward to seeing Wonder Woman 1984 in IMAX theaters. While that is an absolutely terrible idea right now, Fandango still shared a behind-the-scenes featurette about how IMAX cameras helped with the filming of the movie.

Get a look at exclusive behind-the-scenes look at #WonderWoman as @PattyJenks, @GalGadot, and the creative team behind #WW84 discuss how @IMAX helped take the movie to the next level. https://t.co/1Mi3dJPuFq pic.twitter.com/G9CpesZxad — Fandango (@Fandango) December 8, 2020

We say it in nearly every single post about any movies coming out in theaters right now, but the reality of the situation is that things are so much worse now than they were when Warner Bros. delayed this movie the first three times. The fact that any movies are coming out in theaters at all is wildly irresponsible. The United States failed to get its collective shit together when it comes to this pandemic, and everyone should be staying home instead of going to the movies. Wonder Woman 1984 is probably stunning on IMAX screens, but people still think wearing masks is somehow an affront to their personal civil liberties, so there are no promises that the people in your screening will wear their masks. Warner Bros. will probably give this movie another limited run in theaters somewhere down the line. For now? HBO Max actually isn't the worst streaming service, Christopher Nolan, so stay home and watch this movie there. Wear a mask, social distance, get the god damn vaccine as soon as you can, and maybe we can get back to enjoying the little things in life before 2022.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.