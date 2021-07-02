Child or Kamiari Month Anime Gets First Look at Anime Expo Lite 2021

Anime Expo Lite 2021 proudly presents a special first look at the upcoming anime feature film, Child of Kamiari Month, as part of this year's two-day livestream convention running Saturday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 4th.

Child of Kamiari Month is a story of a 12-year-old girl, Kanna, born as a descendant of the Gods. Her family has a mission to deliver offerings from all over Japan to the Gods' gathering in Izumo. Although Kanna's mother was to complete the mission, her passing prompted Kanna to finish the task, hoping she could reunite with her dead mother in the Gods' land at the end of her journey.

What is Kamiari Month?

Japanese people believe that spirits and gods dwell inside various things. There are gods of the water, wood, and even gods that keep us safe from sickness. Every October, thousands of gods leave their places of residence to gather in the Izumo region to have a conference. As such, October is also called Kamiari month – only in the Izumo region – which means the month with gods, and Kannazuki – in every other region – which means the month without gods. Produced by Cretica Universal, the film is slated for international release later this year.

Join the prolific anime producer Michihiko Suwa (Detective Conan, City Hunter, Inuyasha, Magic Knight Rayearth) as he shares insights about Child of Kamiari Month. Based on Japanese mythology, the feature film explores the root of the nation's history and explores what it means to follow destiny. Suwa will be joined by writer Toshinari Shinohe and fellow producer Uko Oshia.

Michiko Suwa is a leading planner and producer best known for a number of popular anime series, including Case Closed (Detective Conan), City Hunter, YAWARA!, The New Kindaichi Files, InuYasha, Black Jack, and Magic Knight Rayearth. He was awarded the Fujimoto Special Reward for the Case Closed (Detective Conan) movie series. He is also a member of the Japan Academy and is supervising the feature film Child of Kamiari Month.

Toshinari Shinohe is a planner, storyboard writer, and communications director for the feature film Child of Kamiari Month ("Kamiaritsuki-no-kodomo"). He established the anime production company Cretica Universal in 2011 and has worked in various industries, including film, comics, and theme park development. He also has overseen the following notable projects, including theatrical premieres for Cinderella, Godzilla, and more. Collaboration works including "'Little Prince' in 'TOYOTA'" and "'Napping Princess' x 'KURASHIKI' and a start-up project for the "TOYOTA ANIME CINEMA FESTIVAL."

Uko Oshia started his career as a film producer after establishing the production company GUM Co., Ltd. His first two films as a producer were Smokin' on the Moon (2017) and Show Me the Way to the Station (2019). His latest project, Child of Kamiari Month, is scheduled for release in Autumn of 2021.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marks the 30th Anniversary of the long-running annual convention. Anime Expo is the biggest North American fan celebration for Japanese pop culture, including anime, TV & film, fashion, video games, manga, dance, live concerts, collectibles, and exclusive convention merchandise, presented as an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

