Wonder Woman 1984: Coming to the U.K. Early, New International Poster

Despite the fact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has never been worse, Warner Bros. is one of a couple of studios that are looking to release a major blockbuster into theaters. While they are giving Wonder Woman 1984 a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max, the movie is still hitting theaters domestically and internationally. It sounds like it's going to be hitting the United Kingdom a little earlier than the rest of the world. According to Variety, Wonder Woman 1984 will only place in theaters for a month starting on December 16th before reportedly becoming a PVOD offering through Sky. The deal has not been finalized yet. This is a little different from the United States where the movie is coming to theaters but only streaming to HBO Max for a month before leaving the service. At the moment, it's unclear if Wonder Woman 1984 will become a PVOD offering as well, but we'll have to see. The only studio that has struck a 17-day window is Universal, and that is only with AMC and Cinemark.

We also got another new international poster for Wonder Woman 1984 from the official Japanese Twitter account that is rather lovely.

While the United Kingdom has gotten its collective shit together a bit more than the United States has when it comes to COVID-19, that doesn't mean you should go to a movie theater. The places in the world that got COVID-19 under control are bracing for a second wave while the places that didn't, the United States primarily, are still in wave one because wave one never ended. We've waited this long to see Wonder Woman 1984; what's another month for peace of mind and possibly saving a life by not contracting the virus? Seems like a given to me. Wear your masks because they freaking work, social distance, and stay the hell home.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.